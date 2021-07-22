How to enroll iOS devices with Apple User Enrollment

When organizations need to manage personal iOS devices, Apple's User Enrollment can be a helpful feature.

The User Enrollment feature is a relatively new enrollment option that Apple introduced with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.1. It allows IT administrators to establish a clear separation between personal data and company data on personal iOS devices such as BYOD and corporate-owned personally enabled devices.

For comparison, normal device enrollment doesn't allow for that separation. These methods cannot protect user privacy, and IT administrators have access to all of the devices' data and apps.

What is Apple User Enrollment? This enrollment method relies on Managed Apple IDs to deliver privacy-focused device management for work devices that users also conduct personal matters on. Like personal Apple IDs, Managed Apple IDs sign users into Apple devices and Apple services. It's essentially the business version of personal Apple IDs. The organizations own the Managed Apple IDs, with the IT administrators managing them. IT can perform any required management actions for Managed Apple IDs via Apple Business Manager. User Enrollment relies on Managed Apple IDs to provide that clear separation between personal data and company data: A personal Apple ID for the personal apps, data and services, and a Managed Apple ID for the company apps, data and services. Those different accounts don't interact with each other. Once IT has completed the Apple User Enrollment process on an iOS device, the device automatically creates a separate volume containing managed versions of Apps, Notes, Calendar attachments, Mail attachments and Keychain. When managing that iOS device, the IT administrator can now only control the parts of the device that are connected to the Managed Apple ID. That Managed Apple ID, however, is not connected to the device's local Apple App Store. That means the IT administrator who wants to deploy apps to that iOS device must rely on the Apple Volume Purchase Program and user licenses to roll them out to the BYOD or personally enabled devices. IT can provision Managed Apple IDs via Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and federate with Azure AD. Using that combination -- especially in tandem with Microsoft 365 -- provides the best user experience, as the user can employ the same credentials across devices and platforms.