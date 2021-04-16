How to deploy configuration profiles on iOS 14 and later

Apple provides a protocol for mobile device management on its devices that run iOS 4.0 and later, but the way that IT admins can enroll and manage Apple mobile devices has changed significantly since then.

The mobile device management (MDM) protocol included in modern versions of iOS allows IT admins to install and remove configuration profiles. Configuration profiles apply the numerous settings that users' iOS devices need.

IT admins who manage iOS devices in the enterprise should learn how configuration profiles work and how to deploy them for a large group of iOS devices at the same time.

How do iOS configuration profiles work? An iOS configuration profile is simply an XML file that contains payloads and the .mobileconfig extension. A payload is a group with unique settings that IT can customize to match its needs. These payloads enable IT to load customized settings and authorizations on iOS devices, including basic settings, accounts, restrictions and credentials. Within an iOS configuration profile, the different payloads contain the configuration data for each managed setting. Every payload, however, has the same structure and is defined with the same properties -- also known as keys. Payloads can be divided into two categories: those that require the iOS devices to be supervised and those that do not. Tagging iOS devices as supervised generally indicates that those devices are owned by an organization, rather than by the user. Supervised devices provide additional configuration options to many payloads in a configuration profile. Some payloads require supervised devices, so these controls aren't available in BYOD or other personally owned mobile device scenarios. IT can configure devices to be in a supervised state with Apple Configurator 2 or Apple Business Manager (ABM): Apple Configurator 2 is a macOS application that loads configuration profiles onto physically connected iOS devices.

ABM simplifies the initial setup of iOS devices and automatically enrolls the devices into the required MDM platform to load configuration profiles. Starting with iOS 13 and later, every device added to ABM is automatically supervised.