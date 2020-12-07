Evaluating top MDMs for Android and iOS

When it comes to choosing a mobile device management platform, there are several factors to consider, such as OS support, security, budget, user experience and reporting.

Organizations that only want to locate devices, wipe them and issue basic policies to mobile endpoints can use pretty much any mobile device management (MDM); the core features that all MDM platforms offer are common to all platforms. What sets each MDM apart is the approaches to niche features, and organizations need to weigh their desire for these features.

Most platforms can manage more than 80% of the features available on the device, and in practice this is more than most organizations need to control their devices. For example, the vast majority of organizations don't have the need to push custom fonts to iPhones, although the feature has been available to iOS administrators for several years.

The limitations of MDM for Android and iOS Both Google Android OS and Apple's iOS present some shortcomings for mobile admins that need to manage them. With iOS, for example, the OS does not permit administrators to accept permissions on behalf of users, and this greatly limits IT's administrative control over iOS devices that are not in Supervised Mode. If a device does not support a command, then the MDM cannot control it. If an MDM enforces encryption on an Apple device, it does not actually encrypt the device, but rather tells the device to encrypt itself. There is no difference between the endpoint encryption on Apple devices from the various MDM vendors because of this. Android also presents some shortcomings that IT must know how to handle. For example, Google recently deprecated Android Enterprise's work profiles on fully managed devices. This deployment model often served as organization's method for deploying corporate-owned personally-enabled (COPE) devices. While Android Enterprise has a new deployment method that can replicate the deployment via a local device policy controller, organizations must find an MDM that supports this new feature. Android Enterprise offers a centralized location for all the relevant management APIs for Android devices, but IT administrators must ensure they have an MDM with the latest APIs native to the platform. In comparison to Apple's native device encryption, Android admins can use Samsung Knox Workspace, which offers a container built into the device with hardware backing it. This is good for organizations that require the strictest separation of corporate and personal information. All these platforms offer a native look and feel, which requires less user training. MDM containers tend to use proprietary software which changes the user experience and increases their footprint on the endpoint. Many MDMs offer containers to segregate personal data from business data, but these have declined in popularity as iOS and Android both offer app sandboxing. Features such as Managed Open In have greatly reduced the risk of corporate information being leaked through personal apps.