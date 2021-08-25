Reports: Apple will announce more powerful products this fall

Apple is expected to make several product announcements in the fall, including introducing more powerful versions of the MacBook Pro, iPhone and iPad.

Tech analysts have reported some specifics of future Apple products. They also said an Apple product announcement event will take place in mid-September, with the possibility of other events before the end of the year.

Last year, Apple unveiled MacBooks powered by its ARM-based M1 chip, proprietary silicon with a significantly higher performance-to-power ratio than the previously used Intel chips. In April, Apple added the M1 chip to the iMac and iPad Pro models. Analysts expect the next iteration of MacBooks and iPads to feature the next generation of M1, possibly called the M1X.

Apple is also expected to release a more powerful iPhone. Bloomberg reported that the next iPhone model will feature a faster A15 chip and a 120 Hz refresh rate on Pro models. It will come with enhancements to the camera as well.

According to Raul Castanon, an analyst at 451 Research, mobile devices like the iPad and iPhone are the future for the post-pandemic workplace.

"The mobile-first workplace translates into market requirements for devices that feature more powerful specifications and features in smartphones and tablets," Castanon said. "These could allow organizations to address use cases that until now were not covered by devices such as laptops and desktops."

According to Bloomberg, the launch of the next iPhone series, called the 12S or the 13, will coincide with Apple's plans to ship 90 million iPhones through 2021 to meet demand spurred by the shift to 5G and the economic recovery.

Bloomberg reported that there will also be significant changes to the MacBook Pro 16 inch model, which hasn't changed since 2019. Apple added the M1 chip to the 13-inch version of the laptop last year. Apple will add the M1X chip to the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the high-end laptop.

Gartner reported that global smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2021 grew 26%, with Apple capturing a 15.5% market share. The report went on to say that the global chip shortage has not yet affected the sale of smartphones but might lead to increases in smartphone costs in the future.

The main concern for enterprises regarding iPhones is their security and privacy, said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen.

"For enterprises, I think the emphasis tends to be what software upgrades will be introduced in the new device that will impact current devices," Nguyen said.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, wrote in a research note that the next iteration of the MacBook Pro will feature an HDMI port and an SD card slot due to user demand for alternatives to the Thunderbolt, MacRumors reported. Apple will get rid of the Touch Bar, a digital replacement for function keys, as well.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment about future products.

Maxim Tamarov is a news writer covering mobile and end-user computing. He previously wrote for The Daily News in Jacksonville, N.C., and the Sun Transcript in Winthrop, Mass. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in journalism. He can be found on Twitter at @MaximTamarov.