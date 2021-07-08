Mosyle adds screen sharing to MDM software

Apple iPhone, iPad and Mac use has grown significantly within enterprises. To help its IT customers support Apple fans, mobile device management vendor Mosyle has introduced Screen View.

The feature, launched this week, simplifies setting up screen sharing between IT support staff and remote workers. An IT pro can use Screen View on any device logged into the Admin Portal of Mosyle's MDM software.

Screen View establishes an encrypted peer-to-peer connection between the console and any device running macOS, iOS or iPadOS. Because the software uses a peer-to-peer link, it doesn't store any data on Mosyle servers. Also, to protect privacy, admins send a link that recipients must click to start a session. Either party can end the session at any time.

Mosyle launched Screen View three months after introducing Fuse. The cloud-based software for Apple devices provides MDM, identity management, automated application installing and patching, and endpoint security.

Screen View comes with Fuse and Mosyle Manager Premium at no additional cost.

During the pandemic in 2020, worldwide shipments of Apple Macs rose more than 29% year over year, according to IDC. Like other PC makers, Apple benefited from the demand for PCs fueled by corporate employees forced to work from home as offices closed.

Mosyle Screen View lets IT support staff see the screens of Apple devices.

Apple iPad shipments also grew in 2020, rising by almost 7%, IDC reported. Apple iPhone shipments increased by nearly 8%.

The increasing use of Apple devices in business has spurred corporate demand for better management tools in MDM products. In response, Mosyle rival Jamf recently added features to its products.

Last month, the company introduced a technology that lets corporate workers sign onto a shared Apple device using their Microsoft Azure Active Directory credentials. In May, Jamf said it would acquire cloud-based zero-trust security vendor Wandera for $400 million. Jamf expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

Apple has also beefed up its enterprise offerings to bolster its stated goal to increase its corporate market share. Last year, Apple acquired Fleetsmith for an undisclosed sum. Fleetsmith is a hosted service that automates device setup, patching and security.