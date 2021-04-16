Chip shortage leads to higher prices, wait times for PCs

Prices and wait times for semiconductors and products that require them, such as laptops and desktops, will increase as the world reels from the global chip shortage.

A new report from Gartner shows that in the first quarter of 2021 there was a 32% increase in PC shipments since this time last year, and a 43% growth if including Chrome books. It was the fastest growth Gartner recorded since it started tracking the market in 2000. A similar report from IDC showed that shipments of PCs grew 55% year over year in the first quarter.

The growth in PC sales was part of the reason that made chips scarce, analysts said. But there were other reasons, too. The pandemic caused chip factories, or fabs, to halt production. There were further slowdowns of chip shipments due to a container ship blocking the Suez Canal and severe weather causing factories to shut down in Texas.

"Without the shipment chaos in early 2020, this quarter's growth may have been lower," Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said. "However, semiconductor shortages are now adversely affecting the supply chain once again, with shipment lead times for some PCs extending to as long as four months."

At the same time, chip prices have gone up due to such high demand. Kitagawa said component price hikes and the fact PC manufacturers prioritizing high-end models will contribute to raised prices.

The PC market will also be competing for chips with automakers and the IoT industry.

How the chip shortage is affecting customers For companies that waited until the pandemic to upgrade their hardware, this can be a problem. The average lifecycle for a corporate laptop is about three years, according to Kitagawa. Companies that can't get new laptops might face hardware failure, security vulnerabilities or the inability to run new programs. "You cannot do a few things [on your PC], and your productivity goes from 100% to maybe 70%," Kitagawa said. Decreasing productivity in turn means companies are losing money, although Kitagawa did not have an estimate for how much money companies can expect to lose. Like every other business waiting for the supply to catch up, we have no choice but to keep using the PCs available to us. Keesjan EngelenCEO, Titoma For Keesjan Engelen, CEO of electronics design and manufacturing company Titoma, the chip shortage has meant the company was unable to upgrade computers when it needed to. "Like every other business waiting for the supply to catch up, we have no choice but to keep using the PCs available to us," Engelen said. The shortage in chips slowed his company's turnaround for bringing its designs to market, because the products they were designing needed chips as well. But Engelen said Titoma's customers have been understanding because they were aware that Titoma had "no control over the situation."