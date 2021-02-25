Samsung Quick Share will support Windows 10 use

With Samsung's Quick Share functionality coming soon to Windows 10, business processes that rely on fast-paced file transfers between devices should be lot easier for Windows 10 users with Samsung devices.

Apple's AirDrop file-sharing function has long stood out as a benefit of using Apple devices. The Quick Share app isn't as universal as AirDrop due to the diversity of Android and Windows endpoints, but it's a significant step for Windows 10's mobile connectivity. Neither Microsoft nor Samsung has announced an official release date for this new feature.

At face value this new functionality may not seem revolutionary; after all, enterprise file sync-and-share (EFSS) services are commonplace in the enterprise and email has been able to send data and files from one device to another for decades.

There are plenty of use cases where the traditional file-sharing methods will still be preferable. In some cases, however, the process of instant document sharing can take seconds rather than minutes, which simplifies workflows.

Before examining the effect this feature could have on businesses, it's important to learn what exactly this feature is and how it works.

How does Samsung Quick Share work? Samsung has had the Quick Share functionality on its devices since 2020 for use between Samsung devices. The only other prerequisite was that the devices must be running Android 10.0 or later. Samsung Quick Share's approach to sharing files isn't based on Bluetooth or near field communication (NFC). With Quick Share, a Samsung device uploads the selected files to Samsung Cloud. Once the file uploads to Samsung's cloud storage, Quick Share streams the file to the receiving device and then initiates a download. Once the download is complete, Samsung Cloud deletes the file, ensuring it doesn't store unnecessary files. Quick Share currently supports up to 1 GB for a single file transfer and a maximum of 2 GB of sharing per day. Samsung offers several modes with different amounts of privacy regarding who can or can't initiate a Quick Share transfer including "everyone" and "contacts only." Users that don't want to use the feature at all can simply turn off Phone visibility or Tablet visibility, depending on the device type. There isn't a lot of public information about how this process will work when extending Samsung's service to Windows 10 desktops, but it is clear that Windows 10 users will need to download the Quick Share application from the Microsoft Store. IT professionals could also deploy the application to the users' desktops. The use cases for a simple file-sharing service that can connect desktops and mobile devices are clear and well-established, thanks to Apple's AirDrop.