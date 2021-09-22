To help protect and control company data on mobile devices, IT leaders have turned to platforms that feature mobile...

device management and mobile application management tools.

MDM allows control over aspects of the device itself, such as the camera or passcodes. On the other hand, mobile application management (MAM) enables IT to manage app-specific security measures and limit what apps or data people can access.

Organizations generally employ both strategies, but it's important to know when and why an organization deploys one tool over the other.

Mobile device management vs. mobile application management Managing a mobile device under an MDM deployment means that IT can control many aspects of the device regardless of its operating system. Some of the controls available using MDM include the following: enforcement of passcodes

web filtering

control of app deployments

app and OS updates

geofencing

encryption of local storage These controls are implemented through the MDM tool to ensure the device is used properly and reduce the risk of data leaks or breaches. For example, it can limit the device to only work activities by disabling access to social media or streaming sites. Mobile device management and mobile application management are only two pieces of a larger mobility strategy. Mobile application management, however, allows control over applications -- specifically corporate apps deployed on the device. Some of the following controls are available: require authentication or passcode for apps;

disable copy/paste and screen capture on some mobile apps;

mobile application sandboxing to separate it from other apps; and

remote wipe of app data. Implementing MDM on corporate devices is usually common practice as the organization owns the device and therefore requires full control. Alternatively, organizations with a BYOD policy may opt for a MAM-specific platform, as most employees will not feel comfortable giving their employer complete access to their personal devices.