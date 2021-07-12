How to integrate mobile threat defense and UEM such as Intune

Many organizations adopt a unified endpoint management platform to help with various critical device management tasks that range from patch deployment, asset tracking, software installs and device security controls.

However, the growing need for security and advanced threat protection on all assets, including mobile devices, is causing mobile threat defense (MTD) tools to be a higher priority within unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms.

By integrating MTD into a management platform, IT administrators can employ a new level of protection that goes beyond traditional virus and malware detection via signatures. MTD allows them to view the risk of each device based on the analysis of activities, using AI to detect and flag any abnormal behavior. IT administrators should learn how the MTD and UEM integration process works to ensure this process goes smoothly.

Review existing UEM integration capabilities For some popular platforms, such as Microsoft Intune, Citrix Workspace, MobileIron UEM, Ivanti and ManageEngine, introducing an MTD platform can be straightforward. Vendors require the selection of the MTD platform from available integrations in those UEM consoles, which enables the UEM to exchange all relevant information such as alert levels and app details with the MTD. The following MTD platforms include a variety of UEM integrations: Wandera

MobileIron Threat Defense

SandBlast Mobile

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security

Zimperium

How MTD and UEM work together While UEM can provide visibility for an enrolled device's general health, it also provides details on the security score once administrators integrate an MTD product with the UEM. The use of MTD and UEM means that IT administrators can implement conditional access where devices must meet a set of compliance criteria before they can access networks and corporate data. The criteria may include the following: running the latest or a minimum version of the OS;

having the latest updates for all installed critical apps;

having an MTD product deployed and running on the device;

requiring a passcode to access the device;

an MTD report that verifies the device is safe and free of threats; and

device enrollment in UEM . It's fair to say that UEM and MTD need each other and do a great job complementing each other. IT and security administrators must recognize that to manage their security and mobile assets efficiently.